Supporters of Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr protest against the execution of Shi'ite Muslim cleric Nimr al-Nimr in Saudi Arabia, during a demonstration in Baghdad January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia must stop its actions which increase tension in the Middle East, Deputy Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said during a visit to Moscow on Thursday.