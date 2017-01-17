Iraq PM Abadi says Iraqi forces have begun 'moving' in west Mosul: state TV

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Tuesday that Iraqi forces had begun "moving" against Islamic State militants in western Mosul, an area the group still fully holds.

He did not give details of exactly what actions Iraqi forces were undertaking on the western side of the city. Abadi was giving a statement to reporters broadcast live on state TV.

Iraq's military has captured most of eastern Mosul from the ultra-hardline Islamic State group, which is bisected from north to south by the Tigris River.