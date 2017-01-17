FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Iraq PM Abadi says Iraqi forces have begun 'moving' in west Mosul: state TV
#World News
January 17, 2017 / 4:14 PM / 7 months ago

Iraq PM Abadi says Iraqi forces have begun 'moving' in west Mosul: state TV

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi attends a news conference in Kirkuk, Iraq, October 14, 2016.Ako Rasheed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Tuesday that Iraqi forces had begun "moving" against Islamic State militants in western Mosul, an area the group still fully holds.

He did not give details of exactly what actions Iraqi forces were undertaking on the western side of the city. Abadi was giving a statement to reporters broadcast live on state TV.

Iraq's military has captured most of eastern Mosul from the ultra-hardline Islamic State group, which is bisected from north to south by the Tigris River.

Reporting by Saif Hameed and John Davison; Editing by Alison Williams

