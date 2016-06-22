U.S. says to co-host aid pledging conference for Iraq in July

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Wednesday it would co-host a humanitarian aid pledging conference for Iraq in Washington on July 20 with Canada, Germany and Japan.
"This will be an effort to help the people of Iraq weather the humanitarian crisis and destruction wrought by Daesh in the country," State Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters, using an alternative name for Islamic State.
Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Mohammad Zargham; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Jonathan Oatis