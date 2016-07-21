Iraq donor conference raises more than $2.1 billion: U.S. spokesman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An Iraq donor conference on Wednesday raised more than $2.1 billion in aid, surpassing the estimated $2 billion organizers had expected, U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby said.

"The conference raised in excess of $2.1 billion, with a number of additional pledges still being finalized," Kirby said in a statement. Defense and foreign ministers from 24 countries met in Washington for a pledging session to help Iraq in its fight against Islamic State militants.