a year ago
Iraq donor conference raises more than $2.1 billion: U.S. spokesman
July 20, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

Iraq donor conference raises more than $2.1 billion: U.S. spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An Iraq donor conference on Wednesday raised more than $2.1 billion in aid, surpassing the estimated $2 billion organizers had expected, U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby said.

"The conference raised in excess of $2.1 billion, with a number of additional pledges still being finalized," Kirby said in a statement. Defense and foreign ministers from 24 countries met in Washington for a pledging session to help Iraq in its fight against Islamic State militants.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
