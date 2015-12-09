FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State suicide bomber kills six outside Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad
December 9, 2015 / 1:09 PM / 2 years ago

Islamic State suicide bomber kills six outside Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A suicide bomber killed at least six people outside a Shi‘ite mosque in the Iraqi capital on Wednesday, according to police and medical sources, in an attack claimed by Islamic State.

Seven others were wounded in the attack, which took place in the mainly Shi‘ite Ubaidi neighborhood of eastern Baghdad and targeted worshippers leaving the mosque, police said.

“The suicide attacker was trying to enter the mosque before a guard stopped him, but he blew himself up,” said one policeman near the scene of the attack.

In a statement posted online, Islamic State said the attack targeted “rejectionists”, a term used by the Sunnis militants to describe Shi‘ite Muslims.

Police said a search operation was immediately started to chase any possible accomplices.

A total of 888 Iraqis were killed and another 1,237 injured in acts of “terrorism, violence and armed conflict” in November, according to figures from the United Nations.

Baghdad was the worst affected governorate, with 325 killed.

Reporting by Baghdad newsroom; Writing by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Isabel Coles

