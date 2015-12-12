Islamic State bomber kills six Iraqi police near Saudi border: officials

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - At least six Iraqi border guards were killed on Saturday when a suicide bomber drove a truck packed with explosives into an outpost near the border with Saudi Arabia in an attack claimed by Islamic State.

In a statement posted online, Islamic State said the attack on an outpost in the desert area of Iraq to the west of Nukhaib targeted the army and “rejectionist” militias -- a term used by the Sunni militants to describe Shi‘ite Muslims.

Interior Ministry spokesman Saad Maan said in a statement six guards had been killed, including their commander, and 10 others wounded.

Border police sources put the death toll among higher at eight.

Iraqi government forces, backed by U.S.-led air strikes, have been trying to push back Islamic State militants since they swept through mainly Sunni Muslim provinces of western and northern Iraq last year.