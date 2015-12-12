FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State bomber kills six Iraqi police near Saudi border: officials
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
December 12, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

Islamic State bomber kills six Iraqi police near Saudi border: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - At least six Iraqi border guards were killed on Saturday when a suicide bomber drove a truck packed with explosives into an outpost near the border with Saudi Arabia in an attack claimed by Islamic State.

In a statement posted online, Islamic State said the attack on an outpost in the desert area of Iraq to the west of Nukhaib targeted the army and “rejectionist” militias -- a term used by the Sunni militants to describe Shi‘ite Muslims.

Interior Ministry spokesman Saad Maan said in a statement six guards had been killed, including their commander, and 10 others wounded.

Border police sources put the death toll among higher at eight.

Iraqi government forces, backed by U.S.-led air strikes, have been trying to push back Islamic State militants since they swept through mainly Sunni Muslim provinces of western and northern Iraq last year.

