FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canberra probes death of Australian contractor at Iraq embassy
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 13, 2016 / 4:10 AM / a year ago

Canberra probes death of Australian contractor at Iraq embassy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia said on Friday it was investigating the death of an Australian security contractor at its embassy in the Iraqi capital, following reports of a shootout.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said security was being maintained at a high level at the embassy after the killing of the 34-year-old man.

Media reports said there was a shooting outside the embassy on Wednesday. A Foreign Office spokeswoman declined to comment.

“I am advised the high level of security is being maintained at the embassy,” Bishop said in an emailed statement.

“In light of the ongoing investigation, and out of respect for the man’s family, the Australian government will not provide further comment at this time.”

Three suicide bombings claimed by Islamic State across Baghdad killed at least 80 people on Wednesday, Iraqi police and hospital sources said, in the deadliest attacks in the Iraqi capital this year.

Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.