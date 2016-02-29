FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suicide attacks west of Baghdad kill eight: sources
February 29, 2016 / 8:33 PM / 2 years ago

Suicide attacks west of Baghdad kill eight: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - At least eight members of the security forces were killed in suicide car bomb attacks targeting a security checkpoint in the western Baghdad outskirts of Abu Ghraib, police sources said on Monday.

The blasts followed an offensive by Islamic State militants on army and police positions in the same area which left 24 people dead but was eventually repelled by counter-terrorism forces and army attack helicopters.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Alison Williams

