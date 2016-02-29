Suicide attacks west of Baghdad kill eight: sources

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - At least eight members of the security forces were killed in suicide car bomb attacks targeting a security checkpoint in the western Baghdad outskirts of Abu Ghraib, police sources said on Monday.
The blasts followed an offensive by Islamic State militants on army and police positions in the same area which left 24 people dead but was eventually repelled by counter-terrorism forces and army attack helicopters.
