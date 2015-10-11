FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supporters say Islamic State will survive even if Baghdadi killed
October 11, 2015 / 3:13 PM / 2 years ago

Supporters say Islamic State will survive even if Baghdadi killed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Islamic State supporters said on Twitter on Sunday that even if the group’s leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has been killed, his self-proclaimed caliphate will survive.

“Does the entire world not know that even if, hypothetically, our Sheikh al-Baghdadi, God save and protect him from all evils and dangers, was martyred, do you think the State of the Caliphate would end? Do you think we would leave?,” said a tweet from a supporter.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Janet Lawrence

