Supporters say Islamic State will survive even if Baghdadi killed

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Islamic State supporters said on Twitter on Sunday that even if the group’s leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has been killed, his self-proclaimed caliphate will survive.

“Does the entire world not know that even if, hypothetically, our Sheikh al-Baghdadi, God save and protect him from all evils and dangers, was martyred, do you think the State of the Caliphate would end? Do you think we would leave?,” said a tweet from a supporter.