Suicide bomber kills eight in Iraqi city of Baiji

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A suicide bomber killed eight people, including six soldiers, on Tuesday in the northern Iraqi city of Baiji, which the army is trying to control in order to break an Islamic State siege of the country’s largest refinery nearby, officials said.
The bomber targeted a crowd gathering around soldiers who had retaken parts of the city center, Baiji Mayor Mohammed Mahmoud told Reuters. Security officials said two civilians and six soldiers were killed.
Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Hugh Lawson