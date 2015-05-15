U.S. to expedite military aid to Iraqi forces, Biden tells Abadi: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden spoke with Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi on Friday about the attacks by Islamic State militants on the city of Ramadi, and pledged the United States would expedite U.S. aid to Iraqi forces.

“This will include delivery of heavy weaponry, including AT-4 shoulder-held rockets to counter vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices, additional ammunition, and supplies for Iraqi forces,” the White House said in a statement.