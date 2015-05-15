FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to expedite military aid to Iraqi forces, Biden tells Abadi: White House
May 15, 2015 / 9:48 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. to expedite military aid to Iraqi forces, Biden tells Abadi: White House

Iraqi security forces defend their headquarters against attacks by Islamic State extremists in the eastern part of Ramadi in Anbar province, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden spoke with Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi on Friday about the attacks by Islamic State militants on the city of Ramadi, and pledged the United States would expedite U.S. aid to Iraqi forces.

“This will include delivery of heavy weaponry, including AT-4 shoulder-held rockets to counter vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices, additional ammunition, and supplies for Iraqi forces,” the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu

