U.S.' Biden, Iraq's Abadi discuss F-16 'milestone': White House
July 21, 2015 / 8:32 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.' Biden, Iraq's Abadi discuss F-16 'milestone': White House

U.S. F-16 fighters jets are seen during an official ceremony to receive four of these aircrafts from the U.S. at the tarmac a military base in Balad, Iraq, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi spoke on Tuesday about the recent delivery of F-16 fighter jets, calling it a “major milestone” in the partnership between the two countries, the White House said.

Biden offered condolences for the attack last week that killed more than 100 people in a suicide car bombing in Diyala province, and the leaders discussed the ongoing campaign against Islamic State militants in Anbar province, the White House said in a statement about the phone call.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

