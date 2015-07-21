U.S.' Biden, Iraq's Abadi discuss F-16 'milestone': White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi spoke on Tuesday about the recent delivery of F-16 fighter jets, calling it a “major milestone” in the partnership between the two countries, the White House said.

Biden offered condolences for the attack last week that killed more than 100 people in a suicide car bombing in Diyala province, and the leaders discussed the ongoing campaign against Islamic State militants in Anbar province, the White House said in a statement about the phone call.