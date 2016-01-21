Vice President Biden, Iraq's Abadi discuss Turkish troop issue: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Thursday discussed the urgency of mobilizing international support to stabilize the city of Ramadi, which the government recently retook from Islamic State militants, the White House said.

“The vice president encouraged continued dialogue between Iraq and Turkey to resolve concerns about Turkish troop deployments in northern Iraq and reiterated U.S. respect for Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the White House said in a statement about the meeting between the leaders, in Davos, Switzerland.