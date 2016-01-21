FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vice President Biden, Iraq's Abadi discuss Turkish troop issue: White House
#World News
January 21, 2016 / 10:43 PM / 2 years ago

Vice President Biden, Iraq's Abadi discuss Turkish troop issue: White House

A member of the Turkish security forces stands guard at a check point on the main road to southeastern town of Silvan, near Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Thursday discussed the urgency of mobilizing international support to stabilize the city of Ramadi, which the government recently retook from Islamic State militants, the White House said.

“The vice president encouraged continued dialogue between Iraq and Turkey to resolve concerns about Turkish troop deployments in northern Iraq and reiterated U.S. respect for Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the White House said in a statement about the meeting between the leaders, in Davos, Switzerland.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Eric Beech

