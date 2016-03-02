Biden, Iraq's Abadi discuss military, financial support in call: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Wednesday to discuss military assistance requested by Iraq to fight Islamic State militants, the White House said.

Biden also pledged U.S. support for Iraq’s efforts to stabilize its economy, and said the United States would work with G7 nations and others to make sure Iraq has financial resources to fight Islamic State, the White House said in a statement.