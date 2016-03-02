FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Biden, Iraq's Abadi discuss military, financial support in call: White House
#World News
March 2, 2016 / 7:38 PM / 2 years ago

Biden, Iraq's Abadi discuss military, financial support in call: White House

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi arrives to attend a news conference in Rome, Italy February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Wednesday to discuss military assistance requested by Iraq to fight Islamic State militants, the White House said.

Biden also pledged U.S. support for Iraq’s efforts to stabilize its economy, and said the United States would work with G7 nations and others to make sure Iraq has financial resources to fight Islamic State, the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
