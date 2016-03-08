U.S. Vice President Biden speaks with Iraq's Abadi about attacks, aid: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Tuesday to express condolences for a suicide attack on Sunday that killed at least 60 people and wounded more than 70, the White House said.

Biden also reviewed U.S. efforts to help Iraq secure aid to stabilize and rebuild areas taken back from Islamic State militants, including Ramadi, the White House said. It was the second call in a week between the two leaders to discuss aid.