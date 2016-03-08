FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Vice President Biden speaks with Iraq's Abadi about attacks, aid: White House
#World News
March 8, 2016 / 5:29 PM / a year ago

U.S. Vice President Biden speaks with Iraq's Abadi about attacks, aid: White House

A member from the Iraqi security forces stands guard at the site of a bomb attack at a checkpoint in the city of Hilla, south of Baghdad, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Tuesday to express condolences for a suicide attack on Sunday that killed at least 60 people and wounded more than 70, the White House said.

Biden also reviewed U.S. efforts to help Iraq secure aid to stabilize and rebuild areas taken back from Islamic State militants, including Ramadi, the White House said. It was the second call in a week between the two leaders to discuss aid.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Editing by Franklin Paul

