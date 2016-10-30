Car bomb kills at least eight in Baghdad market: police, medics

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A car bomb parked in a shopping street of a Shi'ite district of Baghdad killed at least eight people and wounded more than 30 others on Sunday, police and medical staff said.

The bombing, which hit the Hurriya district, came as Iraqi security forces are engaged in an offensive to take back Mosul, Islamic State's last major city stronghold in Iraq.

It wasn't clear if there was a suicide driver in the car.