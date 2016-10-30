FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Car bomb kills at least eight in Baghdad market: police, medics
#World News
October 30, 2016 / 1:59 PM / 10 months ago

Car bomb kills at least eight in Baghdad market: police, medics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A car bomb parked in a shopping street of a Shi'ite district of Baghdad killed at least eight people and wounded more than 30 others on Sunday, police and medical staff said.

The bombing, which hit the Hurriya district, came as Iraqi security forces are engaged in an offensive to take back Mosul, Islamic State's last major city stronghold in Iraq.

It wasn't clear if there was a suicide driver in the car.

Reporting by Kareem Raheem and Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Susan Fenton

