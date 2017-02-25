FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bombs target oil pipeline in Iraq's Kirkuk, one killed
#World News
February 25, 2017 / 8:45 AM / 6 months ago

Bombs target oil pipeline in Iraq's Kirkuk, one killed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIRKUK, Iraq (Reuters) - Four bombs went off on Saturday near a minor pipeline from an oilfield close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, security and oil industry sources said.

The pipeline delivers crude from the Bai Hassan oilfield to a degassing station in Kirkuk, though pumping had been halted for maintenance at the time of the blasts, security sources and officials at the state-run North Oil Company said.

"Four bombs blew up near a pipeline in Bai Hassan oilfield this morning, causing a fire. Firefighters are trying to put out the blaze," said an oil engineer.

One member of the Kurdish security forces was killed and two were wounded when three more bombs exploded as they approached the location of the first blast, a Kurdish security member said.

Reporting by Mustafa Mahmoud; writing by Ahmed Rasheed; editing by David Clarke

