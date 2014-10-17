FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Car bombs kill 24 across Baghdad as violence rages
#World News
October 17, 2014 / 8:23 PM / 3 years ago

Car bombs kill 24 across Baghdad as violence rages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A string of car bombs killed at least 24 people across Baghdad on Friday night, medical and police officials said, amid a surge of violence in the capital.

No one immediately said they were responsible for the blasts, but other attacks in recent weeks have been claimed by Sunni Muslim militant group Islamic State, which is battling the Shi‘ite Muslim-led government and has seized large parts of neighboring Syria.

A parked car blew up near a coffee shop in the Shi‘ite area of Baladiyat, killing nine people and wounding 28, the officials said.

Another blast killed nine and wounded 28 in the Sunni neighborhood of Slaikh, while a third car bomb blew up by a row of liquor stores in the affluent Karrada neighborhood, killing six and wounding 14 others, the officials added.

The attack came the day after bombs killed 36 in Baghdad and areas bordering the capital.

Reporting By Ned Parker

