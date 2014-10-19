FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suicide bomber kills 19, wounds 28 outside Baghdad Shi'ite mosque
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 19, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

Suicide bomber kills 19, wounds 28 outside Baghdad Shi'ite mosque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A suicide bomber killed 19 people and wounded 28 others on Sunday outside a Shi‘ite Muslim mosque in western Baghdad, where mourners were attending a funeral, a police officer and medical official said.

“The attacker approached the entrance of the mosque and blew himself up among the crowd,” the police officer said, declining to be named.

The attack in the affluent neighborhood of Harthiya was the latest in a surge of bombings that have rocked Baghdad over the last month, most of them claimed by Islamic State.

Reporting by Ned Parker; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.