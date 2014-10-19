Suicide bomber kills 19, wounds 28 outside Baghdad Shi'ite mosque

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A suicide bomber killed 19 people and wounded 28 others on Sunday outside a Shi‘ite Muslim mosque in western Baghdad, where mourners were attending a funeral, a police officer and medical official said.

“The attacker approached the entrance of the mosque and blew himself up among the crowd,” the police officer said, declining to be named.

The attack in the affluent neighborhood of Harthiya was the latest in a surge of bombings that have rocked Baghdad over the last month, most of them claimed by Islamic State.