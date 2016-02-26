FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two suicide bombers kill 15 at Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad
#World News
February 25, 2016 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Two suicide bombers kill 15 at Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Two suicide bombers blew themselves up at a Shi‘ite mosque in Baghdad on Thursday, killing at least 15 people in an attack claimed by Islamic State militants.

Fifty other people were wounded in the blast in the predominantly Shi‘ite Shulaa neighborhood of the Iraqi capital, police and medical sources said.

The first bomber detonated his vest inside the mosque and the second blew himself up when security forces gathered at the site of the initial blast.

Four of the victims were members of the security forces, the sources said.

Islamic State, which controls swathes of Iraq’s north and west, said the attacks targeted “apostates” - a term the ultra-hardline Sunni group uses to describe Shi‘ite Muslims.

Reporting by Baghdad Bureau; Writing by Isabel Coles; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
