Two Turkish soldiers killed in clashes in southeast -Dogan news
ISTANBUL Two Turkish soldiers were killed in clashes in the largely Kurdish southeastern Hakkari province near the border with Iraq on Monday, Dogan news agency said.
BAGHDAD A suicide bomber killed at least 15 people at a wedding party near the southern Shi'ite city of Kerbala late on Sunday, an Iraqi police statement said on Monday.
(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Louise Ireland)
ISTANBUL Two Turkish soldiers were killed in clashes in the largely Kurdish southeastern Hakkari province near the border with Iraq on Monday, Dogan news agency said.
SIRTE, Libya At least 34 Libyan fighters were killed and more than 180 wounded on Sunday as they closed in on the last Islamic State militant holdouts in the coastal city of Sirte, according to field hospitals.
BERLIN Triggering the procedure for Britain to exit the European Union is like turning off the engines on an airplane, a top European diplomat says: best only do it if you can see a landing strip. Otherwise, all parties risk a messy outcome.