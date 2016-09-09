BAGHDAD Twelve people were killed late on Friday in two suicide bombings claimed by Islamic State at a shopping mall in eastern Baghdad, police and hospital sources said.
More than 40 people were wounded in the attack at Nakheel Mall across from the oil ministry, the sources said. One bomb went off at the entrance to the mall, the other in the parking lot.
Unconfirmed amateur video published on Facebook showed what appeared to be four separate fires, including two cars engulfed in flames, under a highway overpass near the mall amid the wailing sirens of first responders.
Amaq news agency, which supports Islamic State, said in an online statement that two suicide bombers, one wearing a vest and the other in a car, had targeted "a gathering of Shi'ites" on Palestine Street.
The fight against Islamic State, which seized a third of Iraq's territory in 2014, has exacerbated a long-running sectarian conflict in Iraq, mostly between the Shi'ite majority and the Sunni minority.
The militants have lost ground in the past year to U.S.-backed government forces and Iranian-backed Shi'ite militias, and Iraq is gearing up for an offensive next month to recapture the northern city of Mosul.
Yet such bombings show the group can still strike outside the territory its controls in northern and western Iraq. A car bomb near a hospital in central Baghdad killed nine people on Monday, and another one down the road in July killed 324, one of the deadliest such attacks since the U.S.-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein 13 years ago.
(Reporting by Kareem Raheem in Baghdad and Omar Fahmy in Cairo; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Will Dunham and Grant McCool)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In World News
Informants admit lying during U.S. probe of Venezuela first lady's nephews
NEW YORK A father-son team of informants testified on Friday that they repeatedly lied to U.S. investigators in order to secretly traffic drugs, even while they were working on a narcotics probe of two nephews of Venezuela's first lady.
Netanyahu 'ethnic cleansing' comment against Palestinians draws U.S. rebuke
JERUSALEM, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday said the Palestinians wanted to form a state devoid of a Jewish population and termed it "ethnic cleansing", drawing sharp criticism from the United States.
Exclusive: Mecca mayor says no delays on pilgrimage expansion projects
MECCA Construction projects to expand capacity at Mecca's Grand Mosque and other Islamic holy sites will be completed in about three years, enabling Saudi Arabia to accommodate more pilgrims, Mecca's mayor told Reuters on Friday.