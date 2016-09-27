BAGHDAD A suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest in a predominately Shi'ite Muslim district of Baghdad on Tuesday, killing at least nine people and wounding 30, police and medical sources said.

The blast targeted a commercial street in the eastern Baghdad al-Jadida area of the Iraqi capital, they said, adding that the death toll could climb further.

Islamic State has intensified bomb attacks in government-held areas of Iraq this year as it loses territory to U.S.-backed Iraqi government forces and Iranian-backed Shi'ite militias.

The ultra-hardline Sunni group claimed a truck bombing in July that killed at least 324 people in the Karrada shopping area of Baghdad - the deadliest single attack in Iraq since the U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003.

The group continues to control vast areas in northern and western Iraq, including the city of Mosul, captured in 2014.

