a year ago
Suicide bombers hit Shi'ite gatherings in Baghdad, at least 11 dead: police
October 3, 2016

Suicide bombers hit Shi'ite gatherings in Baghdad, at least 11 dead: police

A boy stands at the site of a suicide bomb attack in the Amil district of southern Baghdad, Iraq October 3, 2016.Ahmed Saad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Suicide bombers attacked two Shi'ite Muslim processions in Baghdad on Monday, killing at least 11 people and wounding more than 40, police and medical sources said.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the blasts at the Shi'ite events commemorating the slaying of Prophet Mohammad's grandson Hussein.

A bomber detonated his explosive vest in the middle of one Shi’ite procession in the Amil district of southern Baghdad, killing six and wounding 25, the sources said.

A similar attack hit a procession in the eastern Mashtal district, killing five and wounding 18, the sources added.

Reporting by Karem Raheem and Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Andrew Heavens

