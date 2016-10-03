Suicide bombers hit Shi'ite gatherings in Baghdad, at least 11 dead: police

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Suicide bombers attacked two Shi'ite Muslim processions in Baghdad on Monday, killing at least 11 people and wounding more than 40, police and medical sources said.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the blasts at the Shi'ite events commemorating the slaying of Prophet Mohammad's grandson Hussein.

A bomber detonated his explosive vest in the middle of one Shi’ite procession in the Amil district of southern Baghdad, killing six and wounding 25, the sources said.

A similar attack hit a procession in the eastern Mashtal district, killing five and wounding 18, the sources added.