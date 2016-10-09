FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Suicide bomber kills at least 10 in town north of Baghdad
October 9, 2016 / 6:33 PM / a year ago

Suicide bomber kills at least 10 in town north of Baghdad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - At least ten people, including four policemen, were killed by a suicide bomber in a car that targeted a checkpoint in northern Iraq on Sunday, police and medical sources said.

The attack happened in Udhaim, a Sunni town 90 km (56 miles) north of Baghdad that U.S.-backed Iraqi security forces and Iran-backed Shi'ite militias took back from Islamic State last year.

The ultra-hardline Sunni insurgents still control vast areas in northern and western Iraq, including the city of Mosul, captured in 2014.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Louise Ireland

