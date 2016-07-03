FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. State Department condemns Baghdad attacks
July 3, 2016 / 4:19 PM / a year ago

U.S. State Department condemns Baghdad attacks

Iraqi security forces and civilians gather at the site after a suicide car bomb occurred in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad, Iraq July 3, 2016.Khalid al Mousily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Sunday extended condolences to the victims of two bombings overnight in Baghdad and condemned acts of extremist violence.

"We are in close contact with Iraqi authorities, and stand committed to supporting Iraqi security forces," read the statement from spokesman John Kirby.

Nearly 120 people were killed and 200 wounded in two bombings overnight in Baghdad, most of them in a busy shopping area as residents celebrated Ramadan.

Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Mary Milliken

