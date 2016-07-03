U.S. State Department condemns Baghdad attacks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Sunday extended condolences to the victims of two bombings overnight in Baghdad and condemned acts of extremist violence.

"We are in close contact with Iraqi authorities, and stand committed to supporting Iraqi security forces," read the statement from spokesman John Kirby.

Nearly 120 people were killed and 200 wounded in two bombings overnight in Baghdad, most of them in a busy shopping area as residents celebrated Ramadan.