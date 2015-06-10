Boehner: U.S. plan for more trainers in Iraq a step in 'right direction'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Wednesday a new U.S. plan to send additional personnel to train Iraqi forces was a “step in the right direction” but not a sufficient strategy to defeat Islamic State militants.

“It’s clear that our training mission alone has not been enough,” Boehner said. The plan would expand the 3,100-person U.S. contingent of trainers and advisers in Iraq and would involve opening a new military base there.