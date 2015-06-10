FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boehner: U.S. plan for more trainers in Iraq a step in 'right direction'
June 10, 2015 / 2:49 PM / 2 years ago

Boehner: U.S. plan for more trainers in Iraq a step in 'right direction'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Wednesday a new U.S. plan to send additional personnel to train Iraqi forces was a “step in the right direction” but not a sufficient strategy to defeat Islamic State militants.

“It’s clear that our training mission alone has not been enough,” Boehner said. The plan would expand the 3,100-person U.S. contingent of trainers and advisers in Iraq and would involve opening a new military base there.

Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

