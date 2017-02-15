FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Suicide truck bomber kills at least 15 in Sadr City suburb of Baghdad: security sources
#World News
February 15, 2017 / 3:08 PM / 6 months ago

Suicide truck bomber kills at least 15 in Sadr City suburb of Baghdad: security sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A suicide bomber detonated a pick-up truck on Wednesday in Sadr City, a heavily populated poor Shi'ite suburb of Baghdad, killing at least 15 and wounding 50, security sources said.

The explosion, the deadliest in Baghdad so far this year, targeted a crowded street full of garages and used car dealers.

Islamic has stepped up bombings in Iraq last year, in retaliation to a U.S.-backed campaign that dislodged the hardline Sunni group from most Iraqi cities it took over in 2014. The militants also control parts of neighboring Syria.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alison Williams

