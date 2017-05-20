Several injured in London after reports of vehicle ramming pedestrians -police
LONDON Several people were injured in north London early on Monday after reports that a vehicle rammed into pedestrians, British police said.
BASRA, Iraq Two suicide car bombers blew themselves up at checkpoints on a highway near oilfields in the southern Iraqi province of Basra on Friday, killing several people, police sources and an interior ministry spokesman said.
Iraq's South Oil Company said there was no disruption to operations but oil police were put on maximum alert in response to the attack, officials said.
Bomb attacks in southern Iraq, where the bulk of the country's oil is produced, are relatively rare.
The victims included two soldiers, a traffic policeman and an unknown number of civilians traveling in a bus.
The first blast took place at the Rumeila checkpoint and the second around one km away at another checkpoint called al-Sadra, an interior ministry spokesman said.
(Reporting by Aref Mohammed; writing by Isabel Coles; editing by Mark Heinrich)
BAMAKO At least two people were killed in an attack by gunmen on Sunday at a luxury resort outside Mali's capital Bamako popular with Western expatriates, the security ministry said, but 36 guests had been rescued.