Baghdad blasts' death toll rises to 24: sources

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The death toll from two suicide blasts in Baghdad’s mainly Shi‘ite district of Sadr City rose to 24 with more than 60 others wounded, police and medical sources said on Sunday.

Two police sources said the assailants were suicide bombers riding motorcycles through a crowded mobile phone market. They said police had sealed off the area to prevent further attacks.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blasts, but Islamic State militants regularly claim attacks on Shi‘ite targets in the capital and said they had attacked Iraqi security forces in the western outskirts overnight.