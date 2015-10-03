Two suicide car bombs kill at least 18 in Baghdad: police, medics

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Suicide car bomb attacks targeting two mainly Shi‘ite Muslim districts of Baghdad killed at least 18 people on Saturday, police and medical sources said.

The attacks targeted Kadhimiya and Hurriya in the north of the capital. Police said at least 60 people were wounded.

Islamic State, which controls large parts of northern and western Iraq, claimed responsibility and said the target was “rejectionists”, its derogatory word for Shi‘ites.