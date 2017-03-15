FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Iraqi forces seize Iron Bridge in battle for Mosul: police
#World News
March 15, 2017 / 10:28 AM / 5 months ago

Iraqi forces seize Iron Bridge in battle for Mosul: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSUL, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraqi government forces battling Islamic State militants in Mosul on Wednesday took control of the Iron Bridge linking the eastern sector with the Islamic State-held Old City, federal police said.

Federal police and Interior Ministry Rapid Response units seized the bridge, a police statement said, quoting a commander. The government now hold three of the five bridges crossing the Tigris river which bisects Mosul.

Reporting by Ahmed Tamini; Writing by Angus MacSwan; Editing by Louise Ireland

