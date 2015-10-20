FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain says up to 13,000 Islamic State fighters in Iraq
#World News
October 20, 2015 / 12:00 PM / 2 years ago

Britain says up to 13,000 Islamic State fighters in Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain believes there are between 10,000 and 13,000 Islamic State fighters active in Iraq, Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Tuesday.

Hammond added that excluding Islamic State and Al Nusra fighters, he believed there were also some 80,000 opposition fighters in neighboring Syria.

“It is estimated ... that there are 10,000 to 13,000 active ISIL fighters in Iraq,” he told lawmakers, using a different title for Islamic State.

Asked about Syria, he said: “The non ISIL, non al-Nusra part of the opposition probably amounts to around 80,000 fighting strength deployed across the country – that is the latest estimate that I have,” he told lawmakers.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
