5 months ago
Obama's defense chief doesn't see big changes in Iraq campaign
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 28, 2017 / 10:49 PM / 5 months ago

Obama's defense chief doesn't see big changes in Iraq campaign

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter speaks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, U.S., October 28, 2016.Gary Cameron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ash Carter, who until January was U.S. defense secretary, said on Tuesday he did not see major changes in the campaign against Islamic State since President Donald Trump took office, amid accusations the U.S. military may be relaxing rules protecting civilians.

"I don't see overall major changes and I certainly hope they stay on the path that we set because I think that's the right path," Carter said at a forum at Harvard University, in his first public address since leaving the post.

Carter declined to speculate about the investigation into an explosion in Mosul believed to have killed scores of civilians, even as he stressed the importance of probes of such incidents. The U.S. military has acknowledged a possible role in the incident but also says Islamic State could be to blame.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Bill Trott

