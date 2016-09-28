U.S. will send about 600 more troops to Iraq: defense chief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Reuters) - The United States will send about 600 more troops to Iraq to help Iraqi forces retake the city of Mosul from Islamic State, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Wednesday.

The troops will train and advise Iraqi forces, provide logistics support, and help in intelligence efforts, Carter told reporters while traveling in New Mexico.

A senior U.S. defense official said the exact number of new troops would be 615, and that they would be joining the effort "in the coming weeks."