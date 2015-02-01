FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 1,375 Iraqis killed in January, most of them civilians: U.N.
#World News
February 1, 2015 / 9:19 AM / 3 years ago

At least 1,375 Iraqis killed in January, most of them civilians: U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Members of the Kurdish security forces inspect the site of bomb attack in Kirkuk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Fighting and other violence in Iraq killed at least 1,375 people including 790 civilians in January, the United Nations said on Sunday.

The dead included 585 members of the Iraqi army which is struggling to rebuild itself after Islamic State militants seized large sections of the country last year.

At least 2,240 civilians and soldiers were wounded during the same period, the U.N. Assistance Mission for Iraq said in a statement.

Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by Ned Parker and Andrew Heavens

