Iraqi forces capture central bank branch in Mosul, IS justice court: military spokesman

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi security forces on Tuesday captured the central bank's main branch in Mosul, which Islamic State had looted when it overran the city in 2014, a military spokesman said.

Rapid Response soldiers also seized a building that housed Islamic State's main court of justice, Lieutenant Colonel Abdel Amir al-Mohammadawi, a spokesman for the elite interior ministry units, told Reuters.

The court was known for delivering harsh sentences, including stonings, throwing people off building roofs and chopping off hands, reflecting Islamic State's extreme ideology.

The central bank branch and the justice court are in the same area as the main government buildings complex that Rapid Response stormed overnight.