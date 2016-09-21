Saudi-led coalition air strike kills at least six in Yemen: residents
SANAA At least 6 civilians were killed on Wednesday when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a house in western Yemen, residents and medics said.
WASHINGTON Islamic State forces fired a shell that may have contained a chemical agent onto a military base in northern Iraq on Tuesday while U.S. and Iraqi troops were present, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing several U.S. officials.
No U.S. troops were hurt in shelling at the base, which is being used to prepare an attack to retake Mosul from Islamic State, CNN said. The first test came back positive for a mustard agent but the second test was negative, it said.
NEW YORK President Barack Obama told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday he had concerns about Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank and hoped the United States could still help to achieve Israeli-Palestinian peace.
UNITED NATIONS In his first major United Nations speech eight years ago, President Barack Obama said he would not give up on Israeli-Palestinian peace.