WASHINGTON Islamic State forces fired a shell that may have contained a chemical agent onto a military base in northern Iraq on Tuesday while U.S. and Iraqi troops were present, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing several U.S. officials.

No U.S. troops were hurt in shelling at the base, which is being used to prepare an attack to retake Mosul from Islamic State, CNN said. The first test came back positive for a mustard agent but the second test was negative, it said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)