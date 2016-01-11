FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State says it carried out 'twin' blasts in eastern Iraq: statement
January 11, 2016

Islamic State says it carried out 'twin' blasts in eastern Iraq: statement

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Islamic State said it was responsible for “twin” attacks near a casino in the eastern Iraqi town of Muqdadiya on Monday that killed at least 20 people, in a statement circulated online by supporters.

The hardline Sunni Muslim militant group, which controls large swathes of territory in northern and western Iraq, said one of its militants had blown himself up near a group of Shi‘ite militia fighters. A car bomb was then detonated, killing people who had gathered at the site of the first blast.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Kevin Liffey

