Ramadi a setback for Iraqi forces: top U.S. military officer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Islamic State’s gains in the Iraqi city of Ramadi are setback for Iraqi security forces, the top U.S. military officer said on Monday, adding such setbacks were “regrettable but not uncommon in warfare.”

“Much effort will now be required to reclaim the city,” Army General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the U.S. military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in a statement.

“We will continue to support Iraq’s security forces with U.S. air strikes, training, and equipment. Reducing sectarian tensions and preparing for reconstruction will continue to challenge the government of Iraq.”