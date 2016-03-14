FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. checking reports of capture of American Islamic State militant: official
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 14, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

U.S. checking reports of capture of American Islamic State militant: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is in contact with Iraqi and Kurdish authorities about the reported capture in northern Iraq of an American who was fighting with Islamic State, a State Department official said on Monday.

The Islamic State fighter, who was identified by CBS News as Muhammad Jamal Amin, 27, of Virginia, emerged from territory controlled by the militant group in Syria, media reports said.

“We are in touch with Iraqi and Kurdish authorities to determine the veracity of these reports,” a State Department official said on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.