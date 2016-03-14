U.S. checking reports of capture of American Islamic State militant: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is in contact with Iraqi and Kurdish authorities about the reported capture in northern Iraq of an American who was fighting with Islamic State, a State Department official said on Monday.

The Islamic State fighter, who was identified by CBS News as Muhammad Jamal Amin, 27, of Virginia, emerged from territory controlled by the militant group in Syria, media reports said.

“We are in touch with Iraqi and Kurdish authorities to determine the veracity of these reports,” a State Department official said on condition of anonymity.