Fire hits natural gas well in northern Iraq's Kirkuk region: oil official
April 5, 2016 / 7:31 PM / a year ago

Fire hits natural gas well in northern Iraq's Kirkuk region: oil official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A fire broke out on Tuesday evening at a mothballed natural gas production well close to the region controlled by Islamic State militants in northern Iraq, an oil official said.

The well belongs to the Khabbaz oil field, 20 km (12 miles) southwest of Kirkuk in a region under control of the Kurdish peshmerga forces, said an official at the state-run North Oil Company that operates the reservoir.

Firefighters were trying to put out the blaze while an investigation was under way to determine what caused the explosion, he said.

The Khabbaz field sustained heavy damage last year after an attack by the ultra-hardline Islamic State. It produces about 15,000 barrels per day under normal circumstances.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Mark Heinrich

