France, U.S. target Islamic State with two strikes in Iraq
May 1, 2016 / 6:14 PM / a year ago

France, U.S. target Islamic State with two strikes in Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French and U.S. jets destroyed an Islamic State site in Iraq used by the hardline Sunni Muslim insurgents to build large quantities of bombs and vehicles for suicide attacks, the French Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

“The site that was destroyed is situated in Al Qaim, at the Iraqi-Syrian border, and required two separate strikes because of its size,” the ministry said, adding that the strikes were carried out on Friday and Saturday.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Angus MacSwan

