FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Facing financial crisis, Iraqi ministers halve their salary
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 2, 2014 / 1:29 PM / 3 years ago

Facing financial crisis, Iraqi ministers halve their salary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi ministers agreed on Tuesday to take a 50 percent pay cut while the country grapples with a financial crisis brought about by falling oil prices and a war with Islamic State militants.

Last week the OPEC oil exporter said it had scrapped a draft 2015 budget because of the slide in crude oil prices, which have sharply cut government revenues as Iraq faces additional costs of a long campaign against the Islamist militants.

A statement issued after Tuesday’s cabinet meeting said the pay cut would come into effect on January 1 and would last “until the end of the financial crisis”.

Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.