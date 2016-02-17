FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Helicopter downed in Iraq; Islamic State claims responsibility
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 17, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 2 years ago

Helicopter downed in Iraq; Islamic State claims responsibility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - An Iraqi army helicopter crashed on Wednesday due to “hostile fire” west of Baghdad where security forces were fighting Islamic State militants, who claimed responsibility for downing it.

The helicopter crashed in the Fuhailat area, a frontline 15 km (10 miles) southeast of the Islamic state stronghold of Falluja, according to a police officer from the nearby town of Amriyat Falluja.

“Initial reports suggest the helicopter was shot down by anti-aircraft machine gun,” lieutenant Hani al-Jumaili said.

Islamic State said in a message circulated by its supporters on Twitter that it had downed the aircraft.

One member of the armed forces died and two crew members were seriously wounded, according to the officer and a source at Amiriyat Fallujah hospital.

The incident comes a day after another army helicopter crashed in southern Iraq due to a technical fault, killing nine.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.