FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraq's top Shi'ite calls on Baghdad to help Sunni tribes after killings
Sections
Featured
Apple revamps App Store
Technology
Apple revamps App Store
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 31, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

Iraq's top Shi'ite calls on Baghdad to help Sunni tribes after killings

Raheem Salman

3 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s most senior Shi‘ite cleric called on the government on Friday to rush to the aid of Sunni tribes battling Islamic State, after the militant group executed at least 220 tribesmen west of Baghdad this week.

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani’s comments show how the threat posed by Islamic State, which follows an ultra-hardline version of Sunni Islam, has pushed some Shi‘ites and Sunnis to overcome their sectarian differences and face a common enemy.

Some Sunnis, who feel marginalized or oppressed since the fall of Saddam Hussein, have sided with Islamic State, an al Qaeda splinter group that took swathes of Iraqi territory in a rapid offensive in June.

Others have fought back, but the discovery on Thursday of two mass graves in Anbar province showed the fate of those that do. At least 220 bodies of men from the Albu Nimr tribe, who had been seized by Islamic State days earlier, were found. They had been shot at close range.

“What is required from the Iraqi government ... is to offer quick support to the sons of this tribe and other tribes that are fighting Daesh (Islamic State) terrorists,” Sistani said, in an address read out by an aide in the holy city of Kerbala after Friday prayers.

“This will offer the opportunity to the other tribes to join the fighters against Daesh,” he said. Sistani, 84, is a reclusive figure and always delivers his public messages via a proxy.

Most of the dead in the mass graves were either police officers or members of a militia called Sahwa (Awakening) that was set up, with the backing of the United States during the its “surge” offensive of 2006-2007, to fight al Qaeda.

Washington hopes Iraq’s Shi‘te-dominated government can rebuild a shaky alliance with Sunni tribes, particularly in Anbar.

General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the U.S. military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the United States was prepared to expand its limited mission in Iraq into Anbar province, but only if the government armed the Sunni tribesmen.

Asked by journalists about this week’s killings there, he said: ”That’s why we need to expand the train, advise and assist mission into ... Anbar province.

“But the precondition for that is that the government of Iraq is willing to arm the tribes.”

The United States no longer is waging a ground war in Iraq but has about 1,400 troops there, with about 600 of them acting in advisory roles to the Iraqis, mostly from joint operations centers in Baghdad and Arbil. None are in Anbar.

Additional reporting by Phil Stewart in Washington; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.