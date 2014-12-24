FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
December 24, 2014 / 8:38 AM / 3 years ago

Suicide bomber kills 33 people south of Baghdad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A suicide bomber killed 33 people and wounded 55 others in Madaen, about 25 km (15 miles) south of Baghdad, on Wednesday, Iraqi police and medical officials said.

The bomber blew himself up near a line of Sunni pro-government fighters waiting for their salaries, the officials said, adding they expected the toll to rise. The dead were mostly pro-government fighters, but included at least three soldiers.

“The attacker was wearing an Iraqi army uniform, and an explosive vest packed with ball bearings,” a police officer said.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed and Ned Parker; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
