Bomber kills 11 Shi'ite pilgrims north of Baghdad: police
December 29, 2014 / 10:00 AM / 3 years ago

Bomber kills 11 Shi'ite pilgrims north of Baghdad: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A suicide bomber killed 11 people and wounded 23 others when he detonated explosives in a crowd of Shi‘ite pilgrims walking north of Baghdad to the shrine city of Samarra, police and medical officials said.

The Shi‘ite faithful had stopped at a tent serving pilgrims in Taji on Baghdad province’s northern edge, the officials said.

“Suddenly a powerful explosion shook the area,” said bystander Hatem Aziz. “I saw police and civilian cars packed with wounded rushing away.”

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed and Ned Parker

