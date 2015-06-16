Militants kill 10 members of Iraqi security forces

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Militants killed 10 members of Iraq’s security forces in towns in western Anbar Province on Tuesday, police sources said, in attacks highlighting the challenges the U.S.-backed government faces as it tries to slow Islamic State’s advance.

Anbar is currently the focus of efforts to stabilise Iraq, where the ultra-hardline group’s control of one-third of the country has exacerbated a sectarian civil war.

Islamic State militants fired mortar rounds and rockets towards the town of Amiriyat al-Falluja, killing five policemen and wounding six others, police sources said.

In the town of Abu Ghraib, militants attacked a Humvee vehicle, killing a soldier and wounding four more, police sources said.

A suicide bomber in a car, meanwhile, killed four soldiers in the town of Garma.

Last week, President Barack Obama ordered the deployment of 450 more U.S. troops to Anbar to assist Iraqi forces in retaking territory lost to Islamic State.

Islamic State is also battling government forces for control of Iraq’s biggest refinery near the town of Baiji north of Baghdad. The facility has changed hands before.