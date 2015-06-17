FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State says shot down Iraqi fighter plane
June 17, 2015 / 11:51 PM / 2 years ago

Islamic State says shot down Iraqi fighter plane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Islamic State said on Thursday it had shot down an Iraqi fighter plane north of the city of Ramadi in Anbar Province.

It was not immediately possible to confirm the claim made on one of Islamic State’s Twitter accounts. A member of an anti-Islamic State Sunni force called Sahwa (Awakening) said an Iraqi fighter jet, a Russian-made Su-25, was seen in flames as it crashed after being shot down north of Ramadi.

Reporting by the Baghdad newsroom and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
